Mdex (MDX) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $512.48 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071685 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.00 or 0.07997621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00093398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,067.19 or 0.99978362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021658 BTC.

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,291,084 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

