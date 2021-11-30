MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MDXH stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

