Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,343,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medical Marijuana stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 10,983,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,828,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Medical Marijuana has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Get Medical Marijuana alerts:

Medical Marijuana Company Profile

Medical Marijuana, Inc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids. It operates through the following three segments: U.S. Operations, HempMeds and Kannaway. The company’s services include development of cannabinoid based health and wellness products, and the development of medical grade compounds.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Marijuana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Marijuana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.