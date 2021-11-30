Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.15. 214,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,579,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

