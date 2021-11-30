Merculet Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $141,437.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00071888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,691.35 or 0.08132904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00094646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,224.78 or 0.99204635 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021816 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,337,433,873 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

