Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.62. 10,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 552,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a market cap of $877.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,190,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,612,000 after purchasing an additional 54,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.