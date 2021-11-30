Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $268.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $226.09 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.23 and its 200 day moving average is $266.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

