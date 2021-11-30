Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $107.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

