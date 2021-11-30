Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $377,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $634.47 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $471.31 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $649.38.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

