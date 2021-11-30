Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $532,000 in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43.

