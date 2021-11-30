Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APPH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

