Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 7,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $648.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $609.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $255.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

