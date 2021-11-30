Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 271.0% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.74% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTR opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

