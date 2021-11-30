Metal Reaches Market Capitalization of $198.16 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Metal has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Metal coin can now be bought for $2.98 or 0.00005154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $198.16 million and $16.24 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.58 or 0.00373406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00235465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00088826 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.