Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $180,000 Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 77,207.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 30.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,125,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,848,000 after purchasing an additional 723,187 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 813,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after buying an additional 474,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 831,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 326,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after buying an additional 237,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 358,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 179,886 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $560.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

