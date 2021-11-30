Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $189,000 Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 121,372.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $121,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth $160,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMST. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TMST stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $698.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 15,984 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.