Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $191,000 Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 76,570.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVR. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,017.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 302,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,992,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 382,631 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,569,000 after buying an additional 6,094,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 101.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 28,255 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

