Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 111,433.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PDFS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

