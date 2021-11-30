Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $194,000 in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a market cap of $738.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

