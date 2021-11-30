MidasProtocol (MAS) Price Down 11.7% This Week

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $166,025.91 and $63,810.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00045333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.97 or 0.00244207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00089205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.