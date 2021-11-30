Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 790,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 468,247 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 328,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 223,887 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,985,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 281,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 170,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

