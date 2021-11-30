Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 118,248 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 118,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,594,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after purchasing an additional 813,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after purchasing an additional 709,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

NYSE ORI opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

In related news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,326 shares of company stock valued at $33,664. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.