Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 44.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,675 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,099,000 after purchasing an additional 263,767 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,070,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 557,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,355,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after acquiring an additional 303,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,986,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,113,000 after acquiring an additional 215,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LILAK. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

