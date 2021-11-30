Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 557,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,920 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $249.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

