Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,644 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Alico worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alico during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alico during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Alico during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alico by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alico by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $336,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,246 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $267.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

