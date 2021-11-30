Millennium Management LLC Sells 385,981 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385,981 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 61.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after acquiring an additional 310,955 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 15.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.