Mina Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70.21 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00007995 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $70.21 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00066627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00094485 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.58 or 0.08081836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,149.97 or 1.00069049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021856 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 308,031,068 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

