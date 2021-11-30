MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the October 31st total of 29,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 629,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,693.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIND Technology stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 257.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

