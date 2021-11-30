Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Update

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,200 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the October 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NERV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,669. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NERV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

