Mint Club (MINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.95 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $66.43 million and $6.95 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 205.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00038174 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 97.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

