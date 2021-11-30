Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $547,027.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and approximately $547,027.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $52.98 or 0.00093417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00066754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00094300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,532.69 or 0.07992988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.94 or 1.00819247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 288,878 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.