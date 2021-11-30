Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Cap of $90.50 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Mithril has a market cap of $90.50 million and approximately $32.32 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0905 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00216172 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001007 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

