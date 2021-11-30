Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,445,900 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the October 31st total of 704,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,891.8 days.

MTLHF stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Mitsubishi Chemical has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $9.35.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

