Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,445,900 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the October 31st total of 704,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,891.8 days.
MTLHF stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Mitsubishi Chemical has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $9.35.
About Mitsubishi Chemical
