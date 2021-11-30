Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 3,000 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.06 and a beta of 0.60. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

