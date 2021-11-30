Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 800 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $2,912.02. 9,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,505. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,854.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,684.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

