Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,561,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 380,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,398,000 after purchasing an additional 315,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,171. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.