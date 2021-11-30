Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $317,000 in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Lithia Motors stock traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,784. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.08 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.73.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

