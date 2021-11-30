Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 15,000 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,272. The firm has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $4,047,313.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240,021 shares of company stock valued at $100,025,781 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

