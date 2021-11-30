Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Raises Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in ExlService by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after acquiring an additional 384,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $2,059,202.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.37. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,008. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $138.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

