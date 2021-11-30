Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 10,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises approximately 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. 64,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

