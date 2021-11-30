Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Trims Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 22.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 53.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

WBS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.18. 1,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,521. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.