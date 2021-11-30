MMOCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $484,057.27 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $484,057.27 and approximately $19.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

