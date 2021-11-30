Modefi (MOD) Price Reaches $1.48 on Top Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Modefi has a market cap of $20.78 million and $802,289.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00002571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00045311 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00236261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,072,741 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.