Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million.Model N also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

MODN opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Model N has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,216 shares of company stock worth $823,950 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

