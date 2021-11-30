Monavale (MONA) Market Capitalization Hits $16.74 Million

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, Monavale has traded 88.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $16.74 million and approximately $758,157.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can now be bought for about $1,846.80 or 0.03212969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.44 or 0.00366119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,999 coins and its circulating supply is 9,065 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.