Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $17,861.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.05 or 0.00423755 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000759 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2,350.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.