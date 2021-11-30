Morgan Stanley Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,591 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National Vision were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,733,000 after buying an additional 1,014,521 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on EYE shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

