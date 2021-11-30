MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.33. MSA Safety posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA Safety stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.51. 260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.10. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $141.25 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $376,852.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 987,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,994,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,219 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,134. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

