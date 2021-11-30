MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MTUAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.37. 29,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $92.13 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.37.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

