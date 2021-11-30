Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the October 31st total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,188.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.